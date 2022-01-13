Microsoft taps chip expert for Azure cloud

Microsoft lured an experienced chip architect away from Apple with the goal of creating custom semiconductors for its Azure cloud service, Bloomberg reported.

The news outlet stated Microsoft hired Mike Filippo, an electrical engineer who designed chips for Intel, Arm and, most recently, Apple.

At Arm, Filippo was the lead architect for Neoverse V1, a CPU design covering servers, storage systems and networking equipment.

Bloomberg reported Filippo will work under Rani Borkar, corporate VP of Azure hardware systems and infrastructure.

Public cloud rivals Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google are both investing in their own server chips.

AWS claims its Graviton processors are ideally suited to handle its public cloud workloads and Google is working with Intel, after successfully launching its Tensor processor for Pixel smartphones.

Currently, all the public cloud providers rely on Intel, AMD and Nvidia for many of the processors used to power cloud-based servers.