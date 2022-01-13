 Microsoft taps chip expert for Azure cloud - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Microsoft taps chip expert for Azure cloud

13 JAN 2022
Microsoft

Microsoft lured an experienced chip architect away from Apple with the goal of creating custom semiconductors for its Azure cloud service, Bloomberg reported.

The news outlet stated Microsoft hired Mike Filippo, an electrical engineer who designed chips for Intel, Arm and, most recently, Apple.

At Arm, Filippo was the lead architect for Neoverse V1, a CPU design covering servers, storage systems and networking equipment.

Bloomberg reported Filippo will work under Rani Borkar, corporate VP of Azure hardware systems and infrastructure.

Public cloud rivals Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google are both investing in their own server chips.

AWS claims its Graviton processors are ideally suited to handle its public cloud workloads and Google is working with Intel, after successfully launching its Tensor processor for Pixel smartphones.

Currently, all the public cloud providers rely on Intel, AMD and Nvidia for many of the processors used to power cloud-based servers.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

UK seeks views on Microsoft, Nuance deal

Telefónica prepara servicios 5G para empresas

Telefonica plots 2022 enterprise 5G drive

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association