Microsoft talks-up growth in AI, cloud

Microsoft pointed towards the strength of its Azure platform – which is used by companies to power a range of applications including IoT and AI – as one of the driving forces behind its strong Q4 figures.

The tech giant reported a 13 per cent year on year rise in revenue for the three months to the end of June – its fiscal Q4 – of $23.3 billion. Net income for the period was $6.5 billion, up 109 per cent year on year.

Revenue from its Intelligent Cloud (server and cloud services) sector increased 11 per cent year on year to $7.4 billion. Operating income for the segment rose to $2.5 billion from $2.2 billion in its Q4 2016.

Quarterly earning figures are not split into specific products, but the company revealed its Azure-branded service revenue had risen 97 per cent compared to the three months to the end of June 2016.

Discussing its annual performance on an investor call, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said its innovation across its cloud platforms had driven the company’s “strong results”.

“I’m proud of the progress, particularly the strength of our commercial cloud results,” he added. “FY17 all up was a tremendous year of customer momentum with cloud, AI progress and digital transformation.”

“Our technology world view of an Intelligent Cloud and an Intelligent Edge is resonating with businesses everywhere. Every customer I talk to is looking for both innovative technology to drive new growth as well as a strategic partner who can help build their own digital capability.”

Little mention was made of what was left of Microsoft’s Phone activities. The company recorded a $1.8 billion tax gain related to prior-year losses at the unit.

Phone revenue in the current quarter was described as “immaterial”.