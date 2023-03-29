 Microsoft takes aim at cyber threats with AI - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Microsoft takes aim at cyber threats with AI

29 MAR 2023

Microsoft broadened the scope of its growing AI offering with new features designed to help cybersecurity professionals identify breaches and threats, and improve data analysis.

In the latest of a growing number of announcements made by Microsoft to integrate AI into its products in unveiled Security Copilot, a tool it claimed will speed threat detection and response, along with boosting businesses overall understanding of potential dangers.

Security Copilot will be powered by OpenAI’s most recent GPT-4 generative AI model, providing a prompt box to help summarise incidents, analysing threat data, prioritising incidents and recommending the best course of action.

Microsoft stated Security Copilot will continually learn and improve to ensure security teams are working with the latest knowledge of attackers.

The company estimated 1,287 password attacks occur on the web per second, stating fragmented tools and infrastructure were not enough to stop infringements.

It added its security unit is currently actively tracking more than 50 ransomware gangs, 250 unique nation-state cybercriminal organisations and receives 65 trillion threat signals a day.

Vasu Jakkal, corporate VP at Microsoft Security, said the odds remain stacked against cybersecurity professionals, who face an “asymmetric battle” against relentless and sophisticated attacks.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

CMA narrows opposition to Microsoft, Activision deal

Microsoft prepara una tienda de aplicaciones propia

Microsoft prepares own app store launch

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association