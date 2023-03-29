Microsoft takes aim at cyber threats with AI

Microsoft broadened the scope of its growing AI offering with new features designed to help cybersecurity professionals identify breaches and threats, and improve data analysis.

In the latest of a growing number of announcements made by Microsoft to integrate AI into its products in unveiled Security Copilot, a tool it claimed will speed threat detection and response, along with boosting businesses overall understanding of potential dangers.

Security Copilot will be powered by OpenAI’s most recent GPT-4 generative AI model, providing a prompt box to help summarise incidents, analysing threat data, prioritising incidents and recommending the best course of action.

Microsoft stated Security Copilot will continually learn and improve to ensure security teams are working with the latest knowledge of attackers.

The company estimated 1,287 password attacks occur on the web per second, stating fragmented tools and infrastructure were not enough to stop infringements.

It added its security unit is currently actively tracking more than 50 ransomware gangs, 250 unique nation-state cybercriminal organisations and receives 65 trillion threat signals a day.

Vasu Jakkal, corporate VP at Microsoft Security, said the odds remain stacked against cybersecurity professionals, who face an “asymmetric battle” against relentless and sophisticated attacks.