Microsoft prepares own app store launch

Microsoft opened the door to the launch of its own mobile gaming app store if its $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard is given the go-ahead by regulators, Financial Times (FT) reported.

Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, told FT it wanted to be ready to offer content from its Xbox console and third-party partners across multiple screens and locations.

“Today, we can’t do that on mobile devices but we want to build toward a world that we think will be coming where those devices are opened up.”

Spencer was referring to a pending update to the European Union’s (EU) Digital Markets Act, with new rules expected to come into force in March 2024 requiring Apple and Google to open up their devices to allow access to app stores beyond their own.

He added Microsoft is “working towards a world” where its customers are not limited to a few app stores to be able to install its gaming services.

Key to its app store plans will also be the clearance of its deal to acquire Activision Blizzard.

Spencer said mobile gaming was an “obvious hole in our capability” and the acquisition of the game publisher can help fill this gap.

He also noted hit titles such as Call of Duty and Candy Crush Saga would be crucial to gaining users on its app store.

The Activision Blizzard deal is facing ongoing regulatory scrutiny in the US, Europe and the UK.