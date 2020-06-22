 Microsoft bolsters IoT security with CyberX buy - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Microsoft bolsters IoT security with CyberX buy

22 JUN 2020

Microsoft continued a spree of acquisitions, purchasing Israel-based cybersecurity company CyberX in a move to simplify IoT device management and security on its Azure cloud platform.

In a blog, Microsoft cloud and AI security CTO Michal Braverman-Blumenstyk and corporate VP for cloud and AI Azure IoT Sam George explained the acquisition will make it easier to provide customers visibility into what devices are already on their network and improve the security.

The company appeared particularly focused on use cases spanning industry and critical infrastructure, with the executives noting enhanced visibility is “a fundamental step to securely enable smart manufacturing, smart grid and other digitisation use cases across production facilities and the supply chain”.

Microsoft said the move is part of a plan it outlined in April 2018 to invest $5 billion over four years in IoT and intelligent edge technologies. It follows 5G-related acquisitions of Affirmed Networks and Metaswitch Networks earlier this year.

CyberX co-founders Nir Giller and Moer Schneider noted the deal will help “rapidly scale our business and technology”, adding IoT security is “more critical than ever” with the advent of Industry 4.0 and more businesses undertaking digital transformations.

Giller, Schneider and other CyberX staff will join Microsoft’s IoT security unit.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Microsoft head calls for scrutiny of app markets

Microsoft weighs Reliance Jio investment

Intelligence Brief: Covid-19 and what it means for IoT
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association