Microsoft bags major cloud deal with AT&T - Mobile World Live

AT&T committed to use Microsoft’s Azure cloud for non-network infrastructure applications and collaborate with the tech giant on new 5G products for customers, as part of a multi-year deal worth an estimated $2 billion.

The operator said the agreement is part of its goal to migrate most non-network workloads to the public cloud by 2024. It announced a separate cloud deal with IBM earlier in the week.

Microsoft will tap into AT&T’s 5G network as it works to design, test and build edge network capabilities, and the pair will work to bring launch products spanning voice, conferencing, intelligent edge, IoT, public safety and cybersecurity. In a statement, AT&T CEO John Donovan (pictured, right) said collaborating on “common efforts around 5G, the cloud and AI” will “accelerate the speed of innovation and impact for our customers and our communities”.

By way of example, the companies said the combination of 5G and the cloud could enable real-time translation services for emergency service workers who need to communicate with people who speak a different language.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (pictured, left) commented: “Together, we will apply the power of Azure and Microsoft 365 to transform the way AT&T’s workforce collaborates and to shape the future of media and communications for people everywhere.”

In addition to migrating workloads to the cloud, AT&T also agreed to have the majority of its 250,000-strong workforce use Microsoft’s 365 suite of productivity apps.