 Microsoft bags major cloud deal with AT&T - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Microsoft bags major cloud deal with AT&T

18 JUL 2019

AT&T committed to use Microsoft’s Azure cloud for non-network infrastructure applications and collaborate with the tech giant on new 5G products for customers, as part of a multi-year deal worth an estimated $2 billion.

The operator said the agreement is part of its goal to migrate most non-network workloads to the public cloud by 2024. It announced a separate cloud deal with IBM earlier in the week.

Microsoft will tap into AT&T’s 5G network as it works to design, test and build edge network capabilities, and the pair will work to bring launch products spanning voice, conferencing, intelligent edge, IoT, public safety and cybersecurity. In a statement, AT&T CEO John Donovan (pictured, right) said collaborating on “common efforts around 5G, the cloud and AI” will “accelerate the speed of innovation and impact for our customers and our communities”.

By way of example, the companies said the combination of 5G and the cloud could enable real-time translation services for emergency service workers who need to communicate with people who speak a different language.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (pictured, left) commented: “Together, we will apply the power of Azure and Microsoft 365 to transform the way AT&T’s workforce collaborates and to shape the future of media and communications for people everywhere.”

In addition to migrating workloads to the cloud, AT&T also agreed to have the majority of its 250,000-strong workforce use Microsoft’s 365 suite of productivity apps.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Verizon, Ericsson prepare for SA 5G core shift

Ericsson boosted by 5G gains in Q2

Opensignal chief blasts fake 5G claims

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Security, secrecy and ZTE

Mobile Mix: London calling for 5G

Mobile Mix: Shanghai sings a song of 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association