Microsoft backs UK start-up in latest AI push

Microsoft invested an undisclosed sum in UK-based AI software developer Builder.ai under a broader strategic partnership with the company, its latest move to strengthen its grip on the AI market.

In an announcement, Builder.ai noted the collaboration is aimed at assisting businesses in their digital transformation journey by offering them access to Microsoft’s Azure portfolio including AI and cloud technologies.

Builder.ai deploys AI algorithms to help enterprises build web and mobile applications.

“We see Builder.ai creating an entirely new category that empowers everyone to be a developer and our new, deeper collaboration fuelled by Azure AI will bring the combined power of both companies to businesses around the world”, said Jon Tinter, corporate VP of business development at Microsoft.

Azure AI is the tech giant’s portfolio of machine learning models for developers and data scientists.

The partnership will also involve the deployment of Microsoft Developer Platforms and a new AI assistant developed by the UK start-up, named Natasha, within Microsoft Teams.

Builder.ai stated the integrated access will aid app development. Founder Sachin Dev Duggal said Microsoft’s backing could help “the next 100 million businesses and beyond become digitally native”.

The investment backs a deeper push by Microsoft in the generative AI field.

Earlier this year, Microsoft promised to expand its investment in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and integrated the technology across its Microsoft 365 workspace applications.