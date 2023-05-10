 Microsoft backs UK start-up in latest AI push - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Microsoft backs UK start-up in latest AI push

10 MAY 2023

Microsoft invested an undisclosed sum in UK-based AI software developer Builder.ai under a broader strategic partnership with the company, its latest move to strengthen its grip on the AI market.

In an announcement, Builder.ai noted the collaboration is aimed at assisting businesses in their digital transformation journey by offering them access to Microsoft’s Azure portfolio including AI and cloud technologies.

Builder.ai deploys AI algorithms to help enterprises build web and mobile applications.

“We see Builder.ai creating an entirely new category that empowers everyone to be a developer and our new, deeper collaboration fuelled by Azure AI will bring the combined power of both companies to businesses around the world”, said Jon Tinter, corporate VP of business development at Microsoft.

Azure AI is the tech giant’s portfolio of machine learning models for developers and data scientists.

The partnership will also involve the deployment of Microsoft Developer Platforms and a new AI assistant developed by the UK start-up, named Natasha, within Microsoft Teams.

Builder.ai stated the integrated access will aid app development. Founder Sachin Dev Duggal said Microsoft’s backing could help “the next 100 million businesses and beyond become digitally native”.

The investment backs a deeper push by Microsoft in the generative AI field.

Earlier this year, Microsoft promised to expand its investment in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and integrated the technology across its Microsoft 365 workspace applications.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

AI player unveils moral compass used for its chatbot

Baidu unit prepares for smartphone launch

Google Cloud, KPMG form generative AI alliance

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association