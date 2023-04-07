 Microsoft agrees to pay $3M for sanction violations - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Microsoft agrees to pay $3M for sanction violations

07 APR 2023

The US Treasury Department announced an agreement with Microsoft whereby the tech giant has agreed to pay about US$3 million to settle potential civil liability for 1,339 apparent sanction violations, most of which were related to blocked Russian entities.

The Treasury Department issued a statement that said the sanction violations were related to restrictions on Cuba, Iran, Syria and Russia over the exportation of services or software from the US to “sanctioned jurisdictions and to specially designated nationals or blocked persons.”

It noted the majority of the apparent violations were related to blocked Russian entities or persons located in the Crimea region of Ukraine that “occurred as a result of the Microsoft entities’ failure to identify and prevent the use of its products by prohibited parties.”

It stated the conduct of Microsoft “was non-egregious and voluntarily self-disclosed, and further reflects the significant remedial measures Microsoft undertook upon discovery”.

Microsoft suspended all new sales of products and services in Russia in March 2022.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Google opens cloud fight with Microsoft

Google se enfrenta a Microsoft por la computación en la nube

Microsoft takes aim at cyber threats with AI

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association