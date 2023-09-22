 Microsoft advances towards UK deal green light - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Las Vegas 2023
Unwrapped
MWC Shanghai 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home_AI & Cloud

Microsoft advances towards UK deal green light

22 SEP 2023
Microsoft's stand at MWC23 Barcelona

Concessions made by Microsoft in an attempt to get the UK’s competition authority to approve its buy of gaming company Activision largely addressed concerns which led to the deal being blocked in its original form, the regulator revealed.

In a statement The UK Competition and Markets Authority said although it still had some limited worries, the restructured deal – including an agreement to sell cloud gaming rights to Ubisoft – had substantially addressed problems raised originally.

The regulator added the move “opens the door to the deal being cleared,” with suggested remedies to its remaining issues put forward by Microsoft now the subject of a consultation.

Its outstanding stumbling block surrounds the sale of streaming rights to Ubisoft, with worries the deal could be “circumvented, terminated, or not enforced”, though Microsoft has offered a facility to ensure it was enforceable by the CMA.

The CMA has “provisionally concluded” this addresses the issue.

Concessions
Its update could be the beginning of the end of a lengthy battle between the two in relation to the deal, which was cleared by the European Commission in May after the tech giant agreed concessions to that authority.

After the CMA blocked the big money acquisition the first time around, Microsoft submitted a revised deal including the sale of cloud gaming rights to Ubisoft in August prompting a fresh review from the CMA.

In a social media post following the CMA’s announcement, Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith said: “We are encouraged by this positive development in the CMA’s review process. We presented solutions that we believe fully address the CMA’s remaining concerns related to cloud game streaming, and we will continue to work toward earning approval.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Featured Content

Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro is displayed against a background of Titanium wording

Feature video: Apple Wonderlust event

Topic Hub: Network Security

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association