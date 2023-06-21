 Micron samples UFS 4.0 chip - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Micron samples UFS 4.0 chip

21 JUN 2023

US-based memory chipmaker Micron Technology commenced sample shipments of a Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 4.0 chip expected to appear in flagship smartphones and other devices later this year.

Chris Moore, VP of marketing for Micron Technology’s mobile business unit, told Mobile World Live the UFS 4.0 chip is based on a 232-layer triple-layer cell NAND architecture which delivers 100 per cent higher write and 75 per cent greater read bandwidth than its 176-layer UFS 3.1 product.

Micron Technology claimed the mobile flash storage chip delivered the fastest performance in the industry.

Joseph Unsworth, research VP with Gartner, told MWL Micron Technology’s chip “looks compelling on paper”, but conceded difficulties in making an apples-for-apples comparison of mobile flash storage.

“It’s their own flash and it’s also their own integrated controller so they’re driving their own destiny.”

Unsworth noted Micron Technology had done a lot of work around helping customers integrate the chip.

Moore said Micron Technology provided engineering samples to large mobile application processor companies in the US and Taiwan, along with global OEMs, with positive feedback around the chip’s performance.

Moore said the chip could be available in high-end smartphones by MWC23 Las Vegas in September.

Both Moore and Unsworth noted UFS 4.0 will eventually be used across the automotive sector, embedded IoT devices and Chromebooks.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

India approves $1.3B in incentives for Micron plant

China bans Micron sales after failed security review

China prohíbe comprar productos a Micron escudándose en la ciberseguridad
Español

Tags

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association