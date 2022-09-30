 Micron latest in Japan chip crosshairs - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Micron latest in Japan chip crosshairs

30 SEP 2022

Micron Technology became the latest chip company to benefit from a Japanese push to bolster its semiconductor sector, with the government plotting a JPY46.5 billion ($321.9 million) subsidy to boost production at the US company’s plants in the country.

The chipmaker plans to use the subsidy to increase production capacity for 1-beta DRAM employed in 5G and AI technologies, along with data centres.

Micron Technology EVP of global operations Manish Bhatia stated the company is a “longstanding industry partner” in Japan’s push to “grow and advance semiconductor production and innovation”.

The government previously backed a move by TSMC and Sony to construct a new chip factory in the nation.

Japan’s plan is also connected to a similar move by the US, as each nation seeks to reduce reliance on Chinese suppliers.

The Micron Technology investment was announced the same week US VP Kamala Harris visited Japan: Nikkei Asia reported she discussed a recently-approved $52 billion chip subsidy programme with the heads of local semiconductor companies.

Micron Technology revealed the Japan win a day after slashing its planned wafer fabrication equipment capex for fiscal 2023, the year to 1 September 2023.

President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra explained in its earnings materials it expects near-term weakness in the “supply-demand environment”, with a near 50 per cent cut to its wafer capex part of a strategy to leave it in a position to “capitalise on the long-term demand for memory and storage”.

Net income of $8.7 billion in the year to 1 September was up from $5.9 billion in its fiscal 2021, with revenue growing from $27.7 billion to $30.8 billion.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

US Senate approves revised chip subsidy plan

US senators step up domestic chip goals

Japan to fund domestic TSMC chip facility
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Denmark gets digital

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association