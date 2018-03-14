English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Mexico first in LatAm for Google Station

14 MAR 2018

Google expanded a high-speed public Wi-Fi service to Latin America, launching Google Station at 60 sites in 45 cities across Mexico in a move it said would make connectivity more accessible.

The company said it is working with internet provider Sitwifi to convert existing hotspots across the country to Google Station, which it said will provide faster connections in high-traffic venues including airports, shopping centres and public transport stations. Google noted it’s aiming to deploy the system in more than 100 locations by the end of the year.

Mexico is the first country in Latin America, and only the third globally, where Google Station has been deployed. Google debuted the public Wi-Fi platform in India in January 2016 and followed with a launch in Indonesia in August 2017.

In October 2017, Gulzar Azad, head of connectivity for Google India, said 15,000 new users come online via Google’s Wi-Fi hotspots at 150 train stations in India each day. Reuters reported Google Station is now used by around 8 million people in India.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

France to sue Google, Apple over app store concerns

Android P preview signals ends and evolutions

Google at 4YFN18

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association