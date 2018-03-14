Mexico first in LatAm for Google Station

Google expanded a high-speed public Wi-Fi service to Latin America, launching Google Station at 60 sites in 45 cities across Mexico in a move it said would make connectivity more accessible.

The company said it is working with internet provider Sitwifi to convert existing hotspots across the country to Google Station, which it said will provide faster connections in high-traffic venues including airports, shopping centres and public transport stations. Google noted it’s aiming to deploy the system in more than 100 locations by the end of the year.

Mexico is the first country in Latin America, and only the third globally, where Google Station has been deployed. Google debuted the public Wi-Fi platform in India in January 2016 and followed with a launch in Indonesia in August 2017.

In October 2017, Gulzar Azad, head of connectivity for Google India, said 15,000 new users come online via Google’s Wi-Fi hotspots at 150 train stations in India each day. Reuters reported Google Station is now used by around 8 million people in India.