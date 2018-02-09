English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Mexico auction will be open to all operators

09 FEB 2018

Mexico’s telecommunications regulator said any operator can take part in a spectrum auction to be held this year, although it will set caps.

The news means America Movil is free to bid. Competitors had called for limits to be placed on the operator’s participation after it acquired a chunk of spectrum in 2017.

In a statement, Instituto Federal de Telecomunicaciones (IFT) said it is set to auction 120MHz of spectrum in the 2500MHz to 2690MHz range which can be used for wireless services. This includes broadband, 5G and IoT, Reuters reported.

“In reality nobody, no operator is restricted from participating, but we have determined spectrum caps,” Alejandro Navarrete, the head of spectrum at IFT, said on local radio, Reuters reported.

The caps will depend on the amount of spectrum operators already have, he stated.

In its statement IFT also said participants “must present a guarantee of seriousness of MXN700 million [$37.1 million], which may increase during the bidding process” and set aside certain obligations the winners must meet.

One of these is to provide mobile services to at least 200 localities which currently lack access.

The auction process will run from 13 February to the end of the year.

In terms of market share, America Movil leads the way by a big margin (63 per cent) in Q4 2017, GSMA Intelligence figures showed. Telefonica is at number two with 24 per cent and AT&T follows with 14 per cent.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

T-Mobile eyes more mmWave bands for 5G

Ofcom pushes on with auction despite 3 UK appeal

AT&T launches LTE-M in Mexico

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association