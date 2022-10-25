 Meta shareholder calls for staff, spending cull - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
FYUZ 22
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Meta shareholder calls for staff, spending cull

25 OCT 2022

Meta Platforms faced calls from a key shareholder to cut staff costs by 20 per cent and restrict outlay on metaverse development to no more than $5 billion per year to win back investor confidence.

Altimeter Capital chair and CEO Brad Gerstner urged Meta Platforms chief Mark Zuckerberg (pictured) to act to restore confidence among its backers, employees and the broader tech community.

The investor stated in a letter Meta Platforms had lost its mojo, with action needed to “attract, inspire, and retain the best people in the world”.

“In short, Meta needs to get fit and focused.”

Gerstner argued Meta Platforms needed to cut staff back to levels seen in mid-2021.

CNBC reported Altimeter Capital held more than 2 million Meta Platforms shares in Q2.

Gerstner also recommended the company slash annual spending from $30 billion to $25 billion, noting it could take up to ten years to generate a return on its investment in metaverse technologies and services including AR, VR, immersive 3D and its Horizon World app.

The investor expressed surprise at Meta Platforms’ change of name, noting confusion around what the metaverse is.

As the company upped its spending, it lost investors’ confidence, Gerstner stated.

Gerstner noted Altimeter Capital didn’t have any demands, instead seeking to engage with Meta Platform’s management to “continue sharing our thoughts as an interested shareholder”.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Meta targets professionals with latest Quest

Facebook advierte a sus usuarios de una brecha de seguridad

Facebook users warned of app breaches
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Preview video: Huawei MBBF 22

Partner Interview: Kristian Toivo, TIP

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association