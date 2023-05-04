 Meta Platforms warns of generative AI malware threat - Mobile World Live
Home

Meta Platforms warns of generative AI malware threat

04 MAY 2023

Meta Platforms joined a growing chorus of concern over the potential dangers of generative AI platforms including ChatGPT, releasing details of research which showed an increased threat of malware involving the services.

Chief information security officer Guy Rosen warned in a blog that the latest wave of malware campaigns have targeted generative AI technology in a manner similar to previous attacks based on the popularity of cryptocurrency.

Meta Platform found around ten types of malware posing as ChatGPT or similar tools since March.

Rosen noted malicious browser extensions claiming to provide ChatGPT tools were available in official web stores.

In some cases, the extensions did include ChatGPT functionality alongside the malware to avoid suspicion.

Rosen stated his teams had detected and blocked more than 1,000 unique malicious URLs from being shared on its apps and reported them to industry peers.

He noted some malware switched to Google Bard or TikTok marketing services after ChatGPT efforts were detected.

Rosen added hackers had noted the rapid evolution of the generative AI sector and cautioned “we should all be vigilant”.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

