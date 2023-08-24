 Meta Platforms unveils AI coding tool - Mobile World Live
Home_AI & Cloud

Meta Platforms unveils AI coding tool

24 AUG 2023
Meta Platforms sign featuring a logo in blue resembling a number 8 on its side in front of trees and blue sky

Meta Platforms made its latest push in the increasingly hyped generative AI arena with the launch of an open-source coding tool, upping competition with rivals including Microsoft and Google.

In a blog, Meta Platforms explained it is releasing a large language model dubbed Code Llama, which can use text prompts to generate and discuss code, with the potential to make workflows faster and more efficient for developers.

The offering will also lower the barrier to entry for people learning coding, and has the potential to be used as a productivity and education tool, claimed Meta Platforms.

Code Llama will be available for free for research and commercial use, in line with its open approach to AI development.

The company is building the model on top of Llama 2, an open source language model it took the lid off last month which encourages testing of the technology from established businesses and start-ups.

Notably, by offering its technology for free, Meta Platforms’ could take business away from competitors which charge for such software.

Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot, for example, is powered by OpenAI and also offers companies AI coding tools, but at a cost.

Bloomberg reported Meta Platforms is also planning to release a consumer chatbot similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, in the coming weeks.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

