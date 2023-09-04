Meta Platforms tipped for EU subscription move

The New York Times (NYT) reported Meta Platforms could offer an advert-free subscription option for users of Facebook and Instagram in the European Union to appease regulators and avoid potential clashes over privacy.

It stated the social media company would continue to offer subscription-free versions of the platforms, a model NYT noted had served Meta Platforms well throughout its 20-year history.

However, the newspaper highlighted recent clampdowns on Meta Platforms in the region as a driver of change, citing data protection breaches spanning several years.

A subscription service would help Meta Platforms reduce its reliance on advertising as a source of revenue, although its Q2 numbers showed a rise in its overall sales.

The news is no great surprise given Meta Platforms revealed it began testing a subscription option for Facebook and Instagram earlier this year, under the auspices of tackling identity fraud.