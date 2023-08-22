Meta Platforms set to launch Threads on desktop

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the company was poised to release a web version of its text-based social platform Threads in the coming days, as it seeks to tackle a decline in active users.

The move was announced on the executive’s Threads account a month after he reportedly told staff the company was exploring retention strategies.

Threads gathered 10 million sign-ups within seven hours of its launch and 100 million within a few days.

However, Reuters reported half of its users left a week after its release and Meta Platforms has since introduced features including the ability to share Threads content via Instagram messaging.

Zuckerberg reportedly previously told employees the drop in users was “natural”, hoping a desktop version and improved search features will bring them back to the app.

In a blog, Meta Platforms stated it is working to add more functionality to the desktop PC version of Threads in the coming weeks to bring it “to parity” with the mobile version.