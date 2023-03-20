 Meta Platforms offers to makes US pay - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Meta Platforms offers to makes US pay

20 MAR 2023
vr

Meta Platforms brought a paid subscription option for Facebook and Instagram home, offering features including a user verification sign in the US following trials in Australia and New Zealand.

The Meta Verified service costs $14.99 per month for iOS and Android app users, or $11.99 on the web.

Along with the badge, subscriptions offer improved and protections from online impersonation.

The company stated it is exploring additional items for the service as it adds more markets.

Meta Platforms stated an increased visibility and reach element had been “removed for now” for the US launch.

The company is keen to find additional revenue streams as it struggles to implement a metaverse strategy and economic uncertainties contribute to ongoing lay offs.

Twitter implemented a paid-for option in 2022, though it initially faced user discontent.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Meta readies another round of mass lay offs

Meta prepara otra gran reducción de plantilla

Meta Platforms tipped for quick-fire Kustomer sale

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association