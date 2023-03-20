Meta Platforms offers to makes US pay

Meta Platforms brought a paid subscription option for Facebook and Instagram home, offering features including a user verification sign in the US following trials in Australia and New Zealand.

The Meta Verified service costs $14.99 per month for iOS and Android app users, or $11.99 on the web.

Along with the badge, subscriptions offer improved and protections from online impersonation.

The company stated it is exploring additional items for the service as it adds more markets.

Meta Platforms stated an increased visibility and reach element had been “removed for now” for the US launch.

The company is keen to find additional revenue streams as it struggles to implement a metaverse strategy and economic uncertainties contribute to ongoing lay offs.

Twitter implemented a paid-for option in 2022, though it initially faced user discontent.