 Meta Platforms follows Twitter with paid service - Mobile World Live
Home

Meta Platforms follows Twitter with paid service

20 FEB 2023

Meta Platforms began testing a monthly subscription for Facebook and Instagram, pitching the move as a means to curb identity fraud by verifying its users.

The company stated Meta Verified will be priced at $14.99 per month for iOS and Android app users, or $11.99 for those using web browsers.

Meta Platforms explained the subscription covers features including a user verification badge, improved protections from online impersonation, and increased reach and visibility.

Verification requires identification cards.

“We’re starting with a gradual test in Australia and New Zealand later this week to learn what’s most valuable, and we hope to bring Meta Verified to the rest of the world soon,” it stated.

Meta Platforms explained it began working on the feature in 2022, citing demand for premium services.

It added there would be no changes to accounts already verified based on prior requirements.

Verified users will further gain access to exclusive features including “100 free stars” a month, a digital currency which can be used for interactions with other users.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg is searching for ways to boost Meta Platforms following a tough period, with more job cuts looming and question marks over its wider metaverse strategy.

The announcement of Meta Verified comes a few months after Elon Musk relaunched Twitter Blue, a monthly subscription offering the option to edit tweets and verify accounts, among other services.

Meanwhile, Snapchat+, a premium service rolled out by Snap, racked up 1 million subscribers in around two months after launching in June 2022.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Español

