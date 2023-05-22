 Meta Platforms explores Magic Leap partnership - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Meta Platforms explores Magic Leap partnership

22 MAY 2023

Meta Platforms reportedly entered talks with mixed reality headset maker Magic Leap over a potential partnership to work on mainstream metaverse products, as part of the technology giant’s ongoing push in the segment.

Financial Times (FT) reported discussions are at an early stage, with Meta Platforms’ looking at how Magic Leap could provide intellectual property licensing and manufacturing agreements in North America.

Magic Leap has been pushing its metaverse device credentials in recent times, and names Audi and Nvidia among its business clients on its website. In late 2021, the company raised $500 million to roll out its Magic Leap 2 headset, as well as boost its AR offering for enterprises.

A partnership between Magic Leap and Meta Platforms may not result in a jointly developed headset, but it could help the latter advance its own hardware such as the Quest headset offering, a source added.

Magic Leap told the FT partnerships were becoming a “significant line of business and growing opportunity” for the company.

Meta Platforms could also use a partnership with Magic Leap to reduce dependence on China for manufacturing, while the company was also linked to a buyout of Magic Leap in 2020.

On an earnings call, Meta Platforms boss Mark Zuckerberg reaffirmed its commitment to its metaverse unit despite revenue loss. The company recently announced a massive investment in AI infrastructure, which it claimed will support its metaverse play.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Meta Platforms vows to fight €1.2B data fine

Meta Platforms lifts lid on AI play

Meta Platforms rejigs Reels payment model

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association