Meta partners with AMD on open RAN play

Meta Platforms teamed with chipmaker AMD to continue advancements on its open RAN project Evenstar, aimed at reducing the cost of connectivity and making broadband more accessible globally.

In a statement, the duo explained AMD’s radio chip Xilinx Zynq UltraScale RFSoC will now be used in multiple Evenstar radio units, providing a boost to 4G, mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G, and foundational hardware.

Meta Platforms and AMD added the chip’s architecture can address diverse radio configurations and emerging standards to allow vendors “to react quickly to new market opportunities”.

The Evenstar project is led by the company’s Meta Connectivity unit and launched in 2020.

In 2021, it struck a similar partnership with Marvell Technology Group.

At the crux of it, Meta Platforms stated it uses Evenstar to work with operators and technology partners to build adaptable, efficient “and metaverse-ready” RAN reference designs for 4G and 5G networks in the open RAN sector.

Meta Platforms further explained 5G radios require systems which meet bandwidth, power and cost efficiency requirements for widespread deployment, along with being able to scale to meet evolving technology standards including open RAN, along with disruptive business models.

Jaydeep Ranade, director of wireless engineering at Meta Connectivity, said it looked forward “to unlocking new ways to accelerate the pace of innovation as networks evolve”.