Meta, Nasdaq deepen AWS integration

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced major expansions of existing partnerships at its annual AWS re:Invent conference, disclosing Nasdaq and Meta Platforms will increase integration of their data centres with its cloud.

On 30 November it revealed Nasdaq plans to begin migrating stock markets to AWS in 2022, beginning with US options exchange Nasdaq MRX, with other North American equity markets to follow.

AWS Outposts will be incorporated directly into Nasdaq’s core network to deliver low-latency edge compute capabilities from the exchange’s primary data centre in New Jersey.

Nasdaq and AWS are jointly designing an edge computing product dedicated to stock market infrastructure.

The stock exchange began using AWS software more than a decade ago. Its president and CEO Adena Friedman stated the latest move is “the next major step forward in Nasdaq’s cloud journey”.

AWS’s deal with Meta Platforms, revealed a day after the Nasdaq announcement, involves optimising PyTorch, an open source programming library for machine learning services.

The companies want to help developers build large-scale deep-learning models for natural language processing and computer vision, AWS explained.

Accelerating AI research and development for Meta Platforms is a key objective of the expanded partnership, AWS stated.

Jason Kalich, VP of production engineering at Meta Platforms, predicted AWS will “help us innovate faster and expand the scale and scope of our research and development work”.

Meta Platforms will also use AWS’ cloud to collaborate with partners and support acquisitions of companies which already use the latter’s services.