 Meta digital wallet play Novi to be scrapped - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Meta digital wallet play Novi to be scrapped

04 JUL 2022

Meta Platforms-owned digital wallet service Novi revealed the pilot project would be discontinued at the start of September, with users told to withdraw funds by then.

Novi is a cash transfer app, with the brand also used to move funds through its parent company’s WhatsApp messaging platform. The pilot project covering both methods is set to end, with users unable to add new funds into the system after 21 July.

On the wallet’s consumer website, it advised users to withdraw funds adding it would “attempt” to transfer any remaining cash to linked bank accounts when the service ends.

Novi is the rebranded Calibra wallet, which had been launched as part of a wider financial play that included controversial cryptocurrency project Libra. Its services were at the pilot stage and available to selected users in Guatemala and the US.

The company launched the Novi brand in 2020 and moved to provide WhatsApp payments to a limited audience in late 2021.

Bloomberg noted the decline of Novi followed the demise of Diem, the rebranded Libra project, but cited comments from a Meta Platforms representative highlighting this may not be the end of its foray into digital wallets and use of blockchain technology.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Meta cuts recruitment target on economy fears

Meta recorta sus planes de contratación por la mala situación económica

Meta ups parental controls on VR platform, Instagram
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association