 Meta cracks down on pro-China comments - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Meta cracks down on pro-China comments

30 AUG 2023
People visit a Meta Platforms stand at a trade show, with a logo akin to a figure of eight turned on its side and the company name in white against a black background

Meta Platforms revealed a covert campaign promoting China across various social media was among the threats it removed from its platforms during Q2.

In a threat analysis, Meta Platforms branded the campaign as the largest-known cross-platform covert influence operation in the world, targeting more than 50 social media sites including its Facebook and Instagram platforms.

Meta Platforms stated it removed 7,704 Facebook accounts, 954 pages, 15 groups and 15 Instagram accounts related to the campaign. About 560,000 accounts followed one or more the network’s pages and at least $3,500 in ad purchases were tied to the operation’s activity on Facebook.

The campaign’s network originated in China and targeted nations including the US and UK, Australia, Japan and global Chinese-speaking audiences.

Meta Platforms explained the operation typically posted positive comments about China while criticising the US, western foreign policies and critics of the Chinese government including journalists and researchers.

“For the first time, we were able to tie this activity together to confirm it was part of one operation” and connect this “to individuals associated with Chinese law enforcement,” Guy Rosen, chief information security officer for Meta Platforms stated.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Featured Content

Topic Hub: Network Security

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association