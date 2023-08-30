Meta cracks down on pro-China comments

Meta Platforms revealed a covert campaign promoting China across various social media was among the threats it removed from its platforms during Q2.

In a threat analysis, Meta Platforms branded the campaign as the largest-known cross-platform covert influence operation in the world, targeting more than 50 social media sites including its Facebook and Instagram platforms.

Meta Platforms stated it removed 7,704 Facebook accounts, 954 pages, 15 groups and 15 Instagram accounts related to the campaign. About 560,000 accounts followed one or more the network’s pages and at least $3,500 in ad purchases were tied to the operation’s activity on Facebook.

The campaign’s network originated in China and targeted nations including the US and UK, Australia, Japan and global Chinese-speaking audiences.

Meta Platforms explained the operation typically posted positive comments about China while criticising the US, western foreign policies and critics of the Chinese government including journalists and researchers.

“For the first time, we were able to tie this activity together to confirm it was part of one operation” and connect this “to individuals associated with Chinese law enforcement,” Guy Rosen, chief information security officer for Meta Platforms stated.