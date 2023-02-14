 Meta business chief steps down - Mobile World Live
Home

Meta business chief steps down

14 FEB 2023

Meta Platforms announced chief business officer Marne Levine (pictured) is to leave the company after a 13-year stint during which she held several leadership roles including the COO of Instagram.

Levine will step down from her current role next week, but is to stay on at the company until the middle of the year to aid the transition.

Current global business group head Nicola Mendelsohn and head of online sales, operations and partnerships Justin Osofsky will take on expanded roles to cover the departure of Levine.

Meta Platforms stated the pair would represent the company with advertisers and partners, reporting to group COO Javier Olivan and the new structure aimed to bring business and product teams closer together.

Levine joined Meta Platforms in 2010 and served in a number roles, including VP of global policy and VP of global partnerships, business and corporate development at Facebook, in addition to playing a key role in making Instagram a major part of the company’s overall business.

She became its business chief in 2021, a few months before the company rebranded from Facebook to Meta Platforms.

“From running global policy, to growing our Instagram business as the first COO, to leading our ads and business partnerships teams, Marne has been an incredible leader at Meta over the last 13 years,” commented Olivan.

News of Levine’s departure comes as CEO Mark Zuckerberg prepares for another round of job cuts, following a cull of 11,000 staff in November 2022.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

