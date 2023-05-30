 MegaFon lodges challenge against EU sanctions - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

MegaFon lodges challenge against EU sanctions

30 MAY 2023

Russian operator MegaFon launched a legal case to have European Union sanctions against it quashed, with the company making a number of legal claims questioning the validity of action imposed earlier this year.

News of the move was published in the Official Journal of the European Union, which lists new regulation and details legal cases brought against the economic block’s authorities.

MegaFon’s action was filed against the European Council (EC) last month and requests the EU’s General Court annul restrictions slapped on it in February, which were part of the ongoing response to Russia’s military action in Ukraine.

In that EC update, MegaFon was added to a lengthy list of entities and individuals carrying sanctions or trade restrictions. Several names on the list have been there since 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea.

Among the operator’s grievances are accusations the EC failed to communicate the decision in advance and did not allow it to “submit observations” which it believes it had a legal right to in its defence.

It also claimed it had not been given reasons for the sanctions, which in its view are unlawful.

The operator is also carrying restrictions imposed by the US.

In the immediate aftermath of MegaFon being sanctioned by authorities in both the US and EU, Russian state news agency TASS reported comments from the operator vowing to challenge both decisions while simultaneously playing down the effect of them.

At the time, the company clarified telecommunications services including roaming would not be impacted by the moves, with the only area affected by EU restrictions being supply of so-called “dual-purpose equipment”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Rostelecom linked to MegaFon buy

MegaFon strikes Uzbekistan deal

MegaFon eyes place in space race
Thrive - News

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association