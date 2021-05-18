 Media deal set to boost AT&T capex
Home

Media deal to boost AT&T capex

18 MAY 2021

AT&T highlighted capex and debt benefits as factors behind a large deal to combine its WarnerMedia business with pay-TV provider Discovery, detailing plans for the first reduction in its quarterly dividend in more than 20 years.

The operator noted the combination of the entertainment units would deliver a financial structure allowing greater capital investment. The planned dividend cut will free up cash-flow to combat debt and boost funding for its mobile network.

AT&T stated annual capex will stand at around $24 billion after the deal closes, which it expects in mid-2022, compared with the $21 billion budgeted for this year.

The operator also plans to phase out vendor financing, which has clouded its capex picture recently. AT&T borrowed money from its vendors which it used to buy equipment, paying back the loans over time. Now AT&T’s management says it wants to transition capex to an all-cash basis.

In a research note, Raymond James & Associates analysts noted the “exit of the media assets” left AT&T looking “more like Verizon, so it will refocus on its network investments”.

For now, though, AT&T’s ability to invest in its network remains somewhat constrained by high debt levels and a large dividend pay-out ratio.

On its recent earnings call, the company stated outlay on C-Band spectrum had driven its debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio to 3.1, though it expects this to be its “peak leverage ratio”.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost seven...

Read more

