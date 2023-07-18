 McKinsey, Cohere join forces on enterprise AI - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

McKinsey, Cohere join forces on enterprise AI

18 JUL 2023

Consultancy giant McKinsey & Company entered into a strategic collaboration with developer Cohere to offer AI tools tailored to enterprise needs.

The collaboration will be led by McKinsey’s technology arm QuantumBlack, with thousands of field specialists involved in the partnership.

Under the tie-up, Cohere and McKinsey will launch enterprise-grade AI offerings which the pair claimed can assist in various tasks including improving an organisation’s digital documents, advancing business analysis and developing conversational pieces.

The partners also plan to train AI models based on industry-specific needs, identify use cases to accelerate business strategy and design an IT architecture which supports AI integration.

McKinsey and Cohere will provide enterprise AI capabilities to organisations with “the cloud provider of their choosing”, making it easier for clients to incorporate the systems within their existing technology stack while ensuring the security data.

Cohere touted its AI products as “highly secure”, which is essential for key industries including telecoms, financial and legal services, manufacturing and government.

Martin Kon, President and COO at Cohere (pictured, left) said its company and McKinsey “share a vision of partnering closely with clients, using AI to transform businesses, and prioritising responsible and data-secure implementation of this technology”.

Additionally, the partners will explore other use cases by integrating Cohere’s AI models into third-party apps.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Musk aims to get a grip on reality using AI

SKT sprinkles ChatGPT over AI chatbot

Inflection AI adds $1.3B

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association