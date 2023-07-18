McKinsey, Cohere join forces on enterprise AI

Consultancy giant McKinsey & Company entered into a strategic collaboration with developer Cohere to offer AI tools tailored to enterprise needs.

The collaboration will be led by McKinsey’s technology arm QuantumBlack, with thousands of field specialists involved in the partnership.

Under the tie-up, Cohere and McKinsey will launch enterprise-grade AI offerings which the pair claimed can assist in various tasks including improving an organisation’s digital documents, advancing business analysis and developing conversational pieces.

The partners also plan to train AI models based on industry-specific needs, identify use cases to accelerate business strategy and design an IT architecture which supports AI integration.

McKinsey and Cohere will provide enterprise AI capabilities to organisations with “the cloud provider of their choosing”, making it easier for clients to incorporate the systems within their existing technology stack while ensuring the security data.

Cohere touted its AI products as “highly secure”, which is essential for key industries including telecoms, financial and legal services, manufacturing and government.

Martin Kon, President and COO at Cohere (pictured, left) said its company and McKinsey “share a vision of partnering closely with clients, using AI to transform businesses, and prioritising responsible and data-secure implementation of this technology”.

Additionally, the partners will explore other use cases by integrating Cohere’s AI models into third-party apps.