 McAfee to go private as cybersecurity business swells
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

McAfee to go private as cybersecurity business swells

08 NOV 2021

McAfee announced plans to go private in a $14 billion deal, noting subscriptions to its security software for consumers are posting double-digit growth rates.

After selling its enterprise business to Symphony Technology Group earlier this year, McAfee has focused on mobile security apps and other consumer-facing solutions. On 8 November, the company stated its core direct-to-consumer business had 20.1 million subscribers at the end of Q3, an increase of 16 per cent from the year-ago quarter.

The investor group which plans to take McAfee private is comprised of Advent International Corporation, Permira Advisers LLC, Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and GIC Private Limited, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

Bryan Taylor, head of Advent’s technology investment team, predicted “tremendous opportunity to build on McAfee’s differentiated technology platform” to help consumers “face new and complex cyber risks”.

McAfee became part of Intel in 2010 in a deal that valued the security software provider at $7.7 billion. In 2017, Intel sold the business to TPG Capital, and in 2020 McAfee went public at a value of $8.6 billion.

McAfee’s latest transaction values the business at roughly $12 billion, and includes $2 billion in debt.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Rakuten, Spot top analyst picks for MWC21 LA

China casts cloud over Intel Q3

Intel closes the door on UK chip factory

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association