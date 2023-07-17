Maxis set for 5G deal with state-run provider

Malaysian operator Maxis issued a proposal to shareholders to ink a 5G access agreement with state-run wholesale provider Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), a move which would mean every major provider in the country was signed-up to use the network.

In a stock market statement, the operator’s board cited the need to offer products and services using 5G to remain competitive as the demand for data continues to increase.

Following the board’s recommendation, the issue will go to shareholders for approval at an EGM expected to be held during the current quarter.

Maxis plans to launch 5G shortly after being given the nod by stakeholders.

Company directors noted the deal was in the best interests of Maxis given the expected benefits of 5G and “having considered the lack of [an] alternative wholesale network provider”.

The company added its decision to sign-up followed an announcement by Malaysia’s government in May explaining the implementation of DNB’s network would continue until it reached 80 per cent population coverage, with a second network expected to be created in 2024.

DNB currently runs the country’s sole 5G network, with Malaysia’s other major providers already signed-up to use the service.