 Maxis set for 5G deal with state-run provider - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Maxis set for 5G deal with state-run provider

17 JUL 2023

Malaysian operator Maxis issued a proposal to shareholders to ink a 5G access agreement with state-run wholesale provider Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), a move which would mean every major provider in the country was signed-up to use the network.

In a stock market statement, the operator’s board cited the need to offer products and services using 5G to remain competitive as the demand for data continues to increase.

Following the board’s recommendation, the issue will go to shareholders for approval at an EGM expected to be held during the current quarter.

Maxis plans to launch 5G shortly after being given the nod by stakeholders.

Company directors noted the deal was in the best interests of Maxis given the expected benefits of 5G and “having considered the lack of [an] alternative wholesale network provider”.

The company added its decision to sign-up followed an announcement by Malaysia’s government in May explaining the implementation of DNB’s network would continue until it reached 80 per cent population coverage, with a second network expected to be created in 2024.

DNB currently runs the country’s sole 5G network, with Malaysia’s other major providers already signed-up to use the service.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Airtel 5G user base tops 10 million

Malaysia operators to decide on China 5G vendors

Post-paid gains drive Maxis
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association