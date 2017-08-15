English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Mavenir targets Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia for growth

15 AUG 2017

Network software company Mavenir Systems believes it can break into the top three of wireless infrastructure vendors within the next five years, taking market share from Ericsson, Nokia and Huawei.

In an interview with Mobile World Live, the company’s SVP business development, John Baker (pictured), said Mavenir Systems holds an advantage as operators step up their move to virtualised network infrastructure.

He added being software-focused meant it was also able to bring new products to market faster, while keeping costs down as it does not have to keep supporting legacy hardware systems.

“Because of our size we can be aggressive with new business models. You’ve seen the earnings statements from Ericsson and Nokia on the decline of the mobile market and, to be honest, we have to agree with them. They have a huge cost base to support”, Baker noted, pointing to the vendors’ need to maintain legacy 2G and 3G networks while deploying 4G and preparing to launch 5G equipment.

“We haven’t got that legacy hardware to support and can focus on virtualisation using open market hardware,” Baker said, adding: “We will see certainly Nokia and Ericsson declining and ourselves taking market share. The market is clearly being disrupted, and as a company that has almost 60 per cent of our employees in R&D, we believe we will be in the top three.”

Growth through acquisition
Mavenir Systems was reformed by CEO Pardeep Kohli in early 2017 after the original incarnation – founded in 2005 – was bought by Mitel in 2015 for $560 million.

Kohli formed the new company after acquiring the mobile divisions of Mitel and Ranzure networks and combining with the cloud business of Xura – a company already led by the executive.

At its relaunch earlier this year, Kholi said the new Mavenir aimed to offer fully-virtualised network infrastructure to wireless operators.

In July the company acquired Brocade’s Virtual Evolved Packet Core business and associated patents for an undisclosed sum, to widen the support it could offer for 5G technologies. Since launch, the company further expanded its product line and joined a number of associations in a bid to promote the use of open source technology.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Mavenir Systems buys Airwide

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association