 Mavenir takes open RAN to Paradise
Home

Mavenir takes open RAN to Paradise

07 FEB 2023

Start-up Paradise Mobile pledged to bolster connectivity and associated services on Bermuda and the surrounding archipelago after tapping Mavenir to deliver a fully cloud-native network spanning 4G and 5G technologies.

In a statement, Mavenir explained Paradise Mobile is constructing its network from scratch, employing the US vendor’s radios, core, BSS, IMS and voice products, among others.

Paradise Mobile plans to launch commercial services later this year, stating it will address “some of the biggest service challenges” in the area by “enabling a multitude of new products and services”.

CEO and co-founder Sam Tabbara told Mobile World Live Paradise Mobile will use spectrum in the 700MHz, 1700MHz and 3500MHz bands.

It will compete against incumbents Digicel and One Communications.

Open RAN has struggled to gain large-scale adoption among operators beyond deployments by Dish Wireless and Rakuten Mobile.

In a LinkedIn post yesterday (6 February), Mavenir CEO Pardeep Kohli stated it added more than 30 new open RAN customers in 2022 and generated revenue of $100 million compared with $7 million in 2020.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

