 Mavenir secures $155M for brownfield open RAN play - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Mavenir secures $155M for brownfield open RAN play

04 OCT 2022

US vendor Mavenir closed a $155 million funding round, advancing a strategy to focus on providing systems integration services to operators for brownfield open RAN deployments.

Mavenir CEO Pardeep Kohli (pictured) told Mobile World Live the latest round was covered by an existing investor upping their stake.

The move follows a $95 million funding round in August, which was the first time Mavenir took on public debt.

As a systems integrator for brownfield open RAN, Mavenir plans to offer operators’ turnkey set-ups combining its own software and hardware with other vendors products, including Fujitsu and NEC for radios, and Dell and HP hardware.

Mavenir began selling licences to its software before developing hardware including radios a few years ago.

Kohli explained its operator proposition is “still based on an open RAN, and we can mix and match all of that stuff, but it doesn’t look like they’re buying from five different vendors because we put it all together”.

He stated there’s an opportunity for Mavenir because operators are focused on running their networks rather than building a brownfield environment based on open RAN.

Kohli argued Mavenir’s advantage over rival systems integrators is they cannot cover all the necessary requirements “because it’s not their products” and they have not integrated interfaces with other vendors like his company has.

The funding is timely as Mavenir looks to generate revenue of more than $1 billion in 2023: in 2021, the sum was $636 million.

“If I need to deploy more of these systems and I need to be the system integrator, then I need those supply chains sorted out now because if we don’t start now then it won’t happen next year,” he noted. “We need to get ready now if we’re going to cross $1 billion.”

Opportunity
Dish Network named Mavenir one of its first 5G vendors in 2020, but Kohli stated it was able to act as its own systems integrator during the construction of the company’s greenfield network.

While the goal of open RAN includes using software, cloud and open interfaces to allow mobile operators to select network components, uptake for greenfield deployments has been slow to date.

Moving to brownfield gives open RAN vendors a much larger playing field.

AvidThink founder and principal Roy Chua told MWL open RAN in brownfield macro deployments is a challenge, but “an important pillar going forward for success”.

Kohli told MWL the latest funding round also reflected the need to gear up supply chains and inventory requirements for deployments in 2023.

“If you look at Nokia, and Ericsson, they have $4 billion or $5 billion of inventory to meet all their supply chain requirements.”

“As we grow, our working capital needs grow, but we will also have bigger contracts to support it.”

Kohli predicted Mavenir’s staff would ultimately return to around 6,000, after layoffs in August.

“We may add another 400 or 500 people next year,” he stated, noting Mavenir will also require additional subcontractors for the brownfield deployments.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Mavenir raises $95 million through public debt

Telefónica Hispam utilizará el Core IMS de Mavenir

Telefonica Hispam picks Mavenir’s IMS Core
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Denmark gets digital

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association