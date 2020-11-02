 Mavenir scraps IPO plan - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Mavenir scraps IPO plan

02 NOV 2020

Open RAN vendor Mavenir cited market volatility as it dropped a planned IPO in the US, but indicated it may reattempt the move in future.

In a brief statement, Mavenir explained it will “reassess the market conditions in the coming months” and update potential investors. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), it requested regulatory fees paid for the IPO be “credited for future use”.

Mavenir last month outlined a plan to raise up to $100 million through a public listing, stating it would use the funds to pay down debt. It subsequently amended the target amount to approximately $376 million and then to $345 million, though Nasdaq reported it later reduced this to $275 million.

In an SEC filing, the company revealed Intel and NVIDIA each purchased $25 million in equity from controlling stakeholder Siris Capital Group, which were due to be converted to common shares upon completion of the IPO.

Paperwork submitted to the SEC showed Mavenir recorded a loss of $81 million with revenue of $427.4 million in its fiscal year 2019 (ended 31 January). In the six months to 31 July it posted revenue of $234.8 million and a loss of $5.5 million.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Mavenir seeks $100M through IPO

AppLovin readies listing for 2021

Mavenir opens up on ip.access acquisition

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association