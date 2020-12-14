 Mavenir, MTI boost TIP open RAN push - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Mavenir, MTI boost TIP open RAN push

14 DEC 2020

A Telecom Infra Project (TIP) initiative aimed at creating an ecosystem of open RAN kit bore its first fruit, as software provider Mavenir and network solutions outfit MTI delivered the first in a line of remote radio units expected from the project.

The Evenstar B3 Remote Radio Head offers single-band capability covering the 1800MHz frequency. Mavenir stated the kit recently cleared end-to-end interoperability testing and is now in laboratory trials with “multiple MNOs”.

Mavenir noted the unit was developed as part of TIP’s Evenstar programme, which launched in February with the goal of creating an ecosystem of 4G and 5G equipment to accelerate open RAN adoption.

Pardeep Kohli, Mavenir’s CEO, stated the availability of low-cost open RAN kit as “key to faster adoption”.

Yago Tenorio, TIP chairman and head of group network architecture at Vodafone Group, in October told TIP’s Insights Series Global event the first Evenstar radio would cost less than “$1,000 per unit”, and moves to deliver more single-band, multi-band and massive MIMO products were being considered.

The same month, TIP stated other Evenstar players were working on distribution equipment in addition to the programme’s initial focus on remote radio units.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Vodafone presses peers to take open RAN plunge

Mavenir scraps IPO plan

MTN teams with TIP to open transport infrastructure

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association