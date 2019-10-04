 Mavenir hits out at rival virtualisation efforts - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Digital Societies 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Mavenir hits out at rival virtualisation efforts

04 OCT 2019

Mavenir CMO Stefano Cantarelli accused its big-name vendor rivals of providing operators with a scaled-down version of virtualisation technology, which is failing to convince some of the benefits of making the switch.

Speaking at the opening of the company’s Centre of Innovation in Stockholm, Sweden (home to network giant Ericsson), Cantarelli said the combination of many operators’ early experiences of switching network functions to a software-based platform, and risk-aversion around new technology, was hampering adoption despite the business case.

“A lot of operators today think they have done virtualisation but in reality what they have done is just put some software on a standard server and that’s it,” he said.

“They don’t hold the lifecycle management, orchestration, or capability to scale up and down in there. The reason is because they have done that through the top three, four or five guys [major network vendors] who have no interest in going in that direction because they are still selling a lot of hardware.”

Cantarelli added there was also a mindset change needed to fully embrace virtualisation, which Mavenir believes achieves cost savings and allows for a more agile infrastructure.

He told Mobile World Live it: “Doesn’t mean only a new technology, but a new organisation and a new way to work within the operator. That’s the most difficult part. They need to fully embrace it 100 per cent.”

The comments came as the company cut the ribbon at its new innovation centre in Stockholm. Mavenir aims to use the new unit to promote the benefits of virtualised RAN and open access infrastructure to service providers, enterprises and partners in the region.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Need for Swede

Mobile Mix: Societies, Scotland and San Diego

Feature video: Mobile 360 Digital Societies highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association