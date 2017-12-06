Mavenir argues case for web-scale architecture, RCS

INTERVIEW: Operators need to rethink how they can deliver services at lower costs as demand for data, speed and coverage grows, a Mavenir executive outlined.

Guillaume Le Mener, head of marketing at the US-based infrastructure company (pictured), said the traditional model of using dedicated hardware “is not going to work in the next three to five years” and operators need to adopt web-scale architecture, similar to tech giants including Facebook and Google.

Doing so will allow operators to “innovate faster, roll out new services quickly and still maintain control on cost by using, for example, off-the-shelf servers and not specialised hardware,” he explained.

In an interview with Mobile World Live Le Mener said Rich Communication Services (RCS) is a natural evolution of SMS and MMS which brands should leverage to communicate better with their consumers, noting RCS offers many advantages over apps.

