 Masmovil shareholder demands takeover probe - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Masmovil shareholder demands takeover probe

24 JUN 2020

UK-based investment company Polygon became the latest Masmovil stakeholder to slate a €2.96 billion takeover bid for the Spanish operator, requesting Spain’s National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) examine the move.

In a letter to CNMV, Polygon demanded a complete analysis of the bid made by a consortium of private investors, claiming they failed to “provide an independent expert report on the methods and criteria applied to determine the offered price”.

The minority stakeholder labelled the price of €22.50 per share as not equitable given the current climate, with the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic affecting the Spanish economy, and claimed the offer was designed to “discourage competing bids” to the “detriment of the best interests of minority shareholders of Masmovil”.

Earlier this month fellow minority stakeholder Alliance Bernstein expressed concerns over the bid from Lorca Telecom BidCo, Cinven Capital Management and KKR Associates Europe.

Masmovil’s board is keen to accept the offer.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Masmovil eyes €28M savings from wholesale deal

Masmovil stakeholder slates takeover offer

Orange rubbishes talk of rival offer on Masmovil

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association