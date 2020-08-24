 Masmovil investor renews hostility to takeover bid - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Masmovil investor renews hostility to takeover bid

24 AUG 2020

Minority Masmovil shareholder Polygon Global Partners confirmed its intention to vote against a takeover bid for the operator, reiterating criticism on the valuation of the business and levelling various accusations at the board of directors.

In its latest letter to Spanish stock market regulator Comision Nacional del Mercado de Valores, the investor said the €3 billion bid by Lorca Telecom BidCo undervalued Masmovil and did not allow shareholders to “sell at an equitable price”.

Polygon Global Partners also slated conclusions of a valuation report compiled by PricewaterhouseCoopers, detailed in the offer prospectus, noting it overstated the operator’s required capex outlay in 2021 and beyond.

Alongside concerns on the offer price, the shareholder repeated savage criticisms of the Masmovil board, who are in favour of accepting the offer, accusing them of failing to adequately address its questions on potential conflicts of interest.

The company did not divulge the size of its stake in Masmovil in its letter, though Spanish business newspaper El Confidencial estimated it at just over 1 per cent.

Polygon Global Partners is not the only critic of the deal with fellow minority investor AllianceBernstein raising similar concerns in the wake of the deal’s announcement.

Continued opposition from Polygon Global Partners comes days after El Economista reported Lorca Telecom BidCo planned to continue Masmovil’s current strategy following its proposed acquisition, and had no plans to make changes impacting the workforce within its first 12 months in charge.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Masmovil shareholder ups heat over buyout bid

Masmovil shareholder demands takeover probe

Masmovil eyes €28M savings from wholesale deal

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association