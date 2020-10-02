 Masmovil investor appeals takeover clearance - Mobile World Live
Home

Masmovil investor appeals takeover clearance

02 OCT 2020

Minority Masmovil shareholder Polygon Global Partners filed an appeal with a Spanish court challenging an earlier decision by the country’s stock market regulator to approve a takeover of the operator.

In a statement, the investor said it lodged the appeal with Audiencia Nacional, a centralised court in Spain, seeking to overturn the National Securities Market Commission’s (CNMV) clearance of a proposed €2.96 billion acquisition by Lorca Telecom BidCo.

Polygon Global Partners previously described the bidding price as not equitable in the face of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and claimed the offer aimed to discourage alternative bids.

After lodging concerns with CNMV on these grounds, the UK-based investment company addressed its concerns in a letter to Masmovil chairman Eduardo Diez Hochleitner Rodriguez.

Despite the efforts, a majority of shareholders last month backed the deal, which is now pending other regulatory approvals prior to finalisation.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

