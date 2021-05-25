Masmovil broadens Ericsson 5G deal - Mobile World Live

Masmovil extended a 5G partnership with Ericsson, incorporating a move to standalone (SA) to provide a boost to its next-generation rollout in Spain.

The companies stated the agreement will allow Masmovil to transform its existing core network in Spain with SA technology, products and solutions through Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G core services.

Ericsson explained the core would help Masmovil introduce 5G “quickly and efficiently”, while maintaining and expanding existing services.

The vendor added its products also open up the network to partner ecosystems, with access designed to be secured and remove complexity from the underlying network to ensure the focus is on services.

Masmovil already offers 5G services in more than 300 municipalities across all Spanish provinces and the company will expand coverage to new populations over the next few days.

As well as standalone services, Ericsson will provide a capacity boost for Masmovil’s 5G and VoLTE subscribers, including prepaid services.

Masmovil CEO Meinrad Spenger believes the partnership helps it become “one of the most advanced 5G operators”.

“We believe in innovation and virtualised and secure networks to be able to offer our customers the best services and the fastest and most modern networks in the market.”