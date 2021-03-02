 Marvell teams with TIP on open RAN - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Marvell teams with TIP on open RAN

02 MAR 2021

Semiconductor company Marvell Technology Group joined the Telecom Infra Project (TIP)’s Evenstar programme to develop 4G and 5G distributed unit (DU) equipment for open RAN.

The company said it will contribute a DU reference design based on its Fusion-B baseband processors, capable of delivering data rates of up to 10Gb/s downlink and 5Gb/s uplink. It will work with Facebook and other Evenstar participants to enable third-party protocol stack software to run on its chips.

Marvell added the aim is to begin operator trials of Evenstar DU equipment in 2022.

The move is Marvell’s latest in the open RAN market: it deployed a platform compatible with the approach in December 2020.

Raj Singh, EVP of Marvell’s processor business group, stated the company realised “the key to success, not just for our platform but for the industry as a whole, involves collaboration” efforts like Evenstar.

The Evenstar programme launched in February 2020 to create an ecosystem of open RAN kit, initially targeting development of remote radio units (RRU) before starting work on DU kit in October 2020.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

TIP taps Parallel Wireless to support Indonesia lab

Mavenir, MTI boost TIP open RAN push

Marvell stakes open RAN claim with new platform

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association