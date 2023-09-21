 Manufacturers explore Industry 4.0 challenges - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Las Vegas 2023
Unwrapped
MWC Shanghai 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home_5G+

Manufacturers explore Industry 4.0 challenges

21 SEP 2023
Industry leaders in manufacturing share a stage in Connected Britain 2023.

LIVE FROM CONNECTED BRITAIN 2023, LONDON: Lead analyst for IoT and Enterprise at GSMA Intelligence Christina Patsioura (pictured, left) invited industry leaders to explore the challenges in a changing manufacturing landscape unlocked by 5G.

In a session, Nina Gryf, senior policy manager at trade body for manufacturers Make UK (pictured, centre), identified AI and industrial IoT as technologies that have revolutionised the sector, noting eight out of ten of its partners have been looking into investing in smart factories.

“Manufacturing is a very diverse sector, and our partners are on a different place in terms of adopting digital technologies”, said Gryf.

While there has been a growing desire to automate production lines, Gryf argued companies are faced with a roster of challenges in transitioning to smart manufacturing.

She believes this is especially true for Small- and Medium- Sized Enterprises, a segment currently experiencing the biggest impact of a digitalised industrial landscape.

“The gap in digital skills has impacts on regional economy and productivity, and smart manufacturing is a comprehensive investment because you cannot adopt just one technology”.

Chris Dungey, CTO at High Value Manufacturing Catapult (pictured, second from right) added it’s important for SMEs to identify “where they want to begin on their digitalisation journey”.

5G revolution
Aparajithan Sivanathan, head of digital technology at Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (pictured, second from left), named connectivity as a “true enabler” for Industry 4.0.

“Digital twins, AI, all of this needs fundamental connectivity. Fibre and cables are already being used in many places, but they have limitations when it comes to mobility and costs. This means there is an immediate use case for wireless”.

“With smart manufacturing, we skipped some steps and jumped straight into 5G. We rarely use 4G or 3G, because they were not capable of these technologies.”

Meanwhile, director of Bosch UK Eman Martin-Vignerte (pictured, right) said its factory is fully automated, noting the company has already deployed 5G “to the point of its limitation” and that it “looks forward to the next-generation network”.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Featured Content

Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro is displayed against a background of Titanium wording

Feature video: Apple Wonderlust event

Topic Hub: Network Security

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association