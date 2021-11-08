 Manon Brouillette to head Verizon Consumer Group
Home

Manon Brouillette to head Verizon Consumer Group

08 NOV 2021
Manon Brouillette

Verizon named Manon Brouillette EVP and CEO of its consumer group, effective at the start of the new year, and announced Ronan Dunne will step out of that role to become a strategic advisor to CEO Hans Vestberg.

Brouillette joined Verizon less than six months ago, leaving Canada’s Videotron to step into a newly-created deputy CEO position in Verizon Consumer Group.

“In the two plus decades that I have spent as a leader in this industry, there has never been a more transformative time”, Brouillette stated, adding the 5G-connected world is “fast becoming our reality”.

“Manon will continue to scale our consumer business across home and mobile”, Vestberg stated, a reference to the growing importance of the operator’s fixed wireless access home internet business.

Vestberg also highlighted two other initiatives he noted will support Brouillette’s work: Verizon’s C-Band deployment and its pending acquisition of Tracfone. The C-Band deployment was recently delayed by concerns about 5G’s potential interference with flight control systems, and the Tracfone acquisition has yet to be approved by regulators.

Dunne’s not done
In addition to advising Vestberg, Dunne will support Verizon as its representative on the Yahoo board of directors. Verizon’s former media businesses were consolidated under the Yahoo brand when the operator sold them to Apollo Global Management earlier this year, retaining a 10 per cent stake.

In a statement, Vestberg credited Dunne with “spearheading strategic acquisitions” and “inking innovative partner relationships that have transformed the industry”. During Dunne’s tenure Verizon has forged a number of alliances with content providers.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

