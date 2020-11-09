 Major players give Cellwize a $32M boost - Mobile World Live
Home

Major players give Cellwize a $32M boost

09 NOV 2020

The investment arms of Qualcomm, Intel, Verizon and Samsung contributed to a $32 million funding round for software company Cellwize, providing big-name backing for the company as it works to refine its network automation platform and grow its reach.

Cellwize plans to use the funds to add new features to and strengthen the AI and machine learning capabilities of its CHIME platform, which automates the network design process and provides a vendor-neutral foundation upon which developers can build network applications. The money will also go toward global expansion of its footprint and extending the platform to serve adjacent segments, including private networks.

Its website states the company serves 40 operators across 16 countries, with its software running on approximately 3 million cell sites.

Ofir Zemer, Cellwize CEO, stated participation from top telecoms industry players “is a clear reflection of the trust they have in Cellwize” and its platform’s ability to address “some of the most critical challenges operators are facing today”.

In July, Verizon teamed with Cellwize to boost its 5G deployment efforts. Other customers include Telefonica, Bell Canada, Dialog Axiata, Antel, Telkomsel and Mobitel, among others.

Cellwize originally raised $24.5 million in 2015 in a funding round led by Carmel Ventures and Vintage Investment Partners.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

