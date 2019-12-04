 Major operators take up Amazon edge 5G play - Mobile World Live
Home

Major operators take up Amazon edge 5G play

04 DEC 2019

Verizon, Vodafone Group, SK Telecom and KDDI became the first operators to partner with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop edge computing services on 5G networks, a move designed to boost low latency applications.

At the AWS re:Invent conference (running in Las Vegas this week), Amazon introduced a new cloud computing platform, AWS Wavelength, which will be deployed by its operator partners and “provides developers the ability to build applications that serve end-users with single-digit millisecond latencies over 5G”.

Amazon explained the platform “embeds” AWS compute and storage services at the edge of 5G networks, making ultra-low latency use cases including machine learning, autonomous industrial equipment, smart cars and cites, IoT, and AR and VR possible.

Verizon partnership
Hans Vestberg, chairman and CEO of Verizon (pictured), said it the companies had collaborated for 18 months, with the operator now set to deploy AWS Wavelength on its 5G Edge platform.

The companies are currently piloting the platform for a select group of customers, including game publisher Bethesda Softworks and the National Football League (NFL).

Vestberg said the combination would help “unlock the full potential of 5G services for customers” and build “new categories of applications and network cloud experience built in ways we can’t even imagine yet”.

Rivals Microsoft and AT&T announced a similar collaboration earlier this year, involving 5G edge computing on the Azure cloud platform.

AWS added Vodafone, SK Telecom and KDDI are working to launch AWS Wavelength across Europe, South Korea and Japan, respectively, in 2020, “with more global partners coming soon”.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

