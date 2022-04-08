Magenta Telekom plots end of 3G

Deutsche Telekom-owned Austrian operator Magenta Telekom outlined plans to begin retiring its 3G network in 2024, becoming the latest mobile operator to seek to use the freed-up spectrum to improve the speed and coverage of its 4G and 5G networks.

Magenta Telekom CTIO Volker Libovsky noted customer behaviour has changed enormously since 3G was first introduced 20 years ago.

He stated 4G has long been the new “top dog”, while 5G network deployments are now picking up pace.

The Austrian operator indicated customers would be informed of the network closure in good time, although it observed the “overwhelming majority” were already using 4G or 5G services.

Magenta Telekom is keeping its 2G network up and running, at least for the time being. However, the operator is advising customers to switch to at least a 4G handset and tariff by 2024 if they wish to retain access to high-quality voice services and mobile data.

Rivals look diverged: A1 Austria is reportedly planning to shutter its 3G network in 2024 or 2025, but 3 Austria does not yet appear to have revealed any intention to close its older networks.