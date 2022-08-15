Macau readies 5G sale after 2 operators line up

The Macau Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) indicated two operators expressed interest in participating in a 5G spectrum auction, although four licences to operate the next-generation technology networks are potentially up for grabs.

Macau Telecommunications Company (CTM) and China Telecom (Macau) each submitted their proposals by the deadline of 12 August.

SmarTone and 3 Macau appear to have opted not to take part.

The CTT explained the next step will be to open the bidding today (15 August). Efforts will then be made to carry out the award and licensing processes during 2022.

Commercial 5G services are expected to be introduced in early 2023.

CTM claims its 5G network has been fully operational since June 2021. Meanwhile, mobile operators in Hong Kong launched 5G services in Q2 2020.