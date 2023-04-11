 Lynk, Vodafone Ghana expand space play - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Lynk, Vodafone Ghana expand space play

11 APR 2023

Satellite operator Lynk Global penned its second commercial agreement with Telecel Group, parent of Vodafone Ghana, to provide satellite-to-phone services to more than six million people in the country.

In an announcement, the US-based satellite player claimed the deal will cover Ghana’s entire population through its cell-towers-in-space technology.

This, Lynk Global stated, will bridge connectivity gap as well as expand rural coverage in maritime zones.

Furthermore, space connectivity will ensure service “resilience”, continuity of IoT devices and additionally function as a replacement for “underperforming towers” in the country.

Charles Miller, CEO at Lynk Global, said the partnership extends the company’s leadership in the satellite communication segment in Africa and “is an important milestone as interest in the category continues to heat up”.

Vodafone Ghana CEO Patricia Obo-Nai added the agreement provides a “unique opportunity to connect everyone everywhere” and will benefit health, education and job creation.

The new contract comes shortly after Telecel completed a deal to acquire a 70 per cent stake in Vodafone Ghana from Vodafone Group in February this year.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Vodafone recibe ofertas de 3.700 millones por su filial española

Mario Vaz, nuevo CEO de Vodafone en España

Vodafone acapara más del 40% de las líneas IoT en España
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association