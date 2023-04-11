Lynk, Vodafone Ghana expand space play

Satellite operator Lynk Global penned its second commercial agreement with Telecel Group, parent of Vodafone Ghana, to provide satellite-to-phone services to more than six million people in the country.

In an announcement, the US-based satellite player claimed the deal will cover Ghana’s entire population through its cell-towers-in-space technology.

This, Lynk Global stated, will bridge connectivity gap as well as expand rural coverage in maritime zones.

Furthermore, space connectivity will ensure service “resilience”, continuity of IoT devices and additionally function as a replacement for “underperforming towers” in the country.

Charles Miller, CEO at Lynk Global, said the partnership extends the company’s leadership in the satellite communication segment in Africa and “is an important milestone as interest in the category continues to heat up”.

Vodafone Ghana CEO Patricia Obo-Nai added the agreement provides a “unique opportunity to connect everyone everywhere” and will benefit health, education and job creation.

The new contract comes shortly after Telecel completed a deal to acquire a 70 per cent stake in Vodafone Ghana from Vodafone Group in February this year.